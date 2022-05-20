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Here Is How Governments Work With Journalists To Create An Infinite Feedback Loop Of Propaganda That Makes Endless War And Fake Operations Possible
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46 views • May 20, 2022
Former CIA agent (Operations director!) John Stockwell openly states they just make up stuff - numerous reports of atrocities, when there was not a single one that actually happened and that they own enough reporters to ram the lies down everyone's throats.
Source: Jim Stone (http://www.jimstoneindia.com/zz0.html#:~:text=THE%20OLD%20SERVER,KILLED%20THE%20DINOSAURS)
See: Operation Mockingbird
Source: Jim Stone (http://www.jimstoneindia.com/zz0.html#:~:text=THE%20OLD%20SERVER,KILLED%20THE%20DINOSAURS)
See: Operation Mockingbird
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