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The Bible is not just any book
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33 views • March 07, 2021
The Book of Eli. The story revolves around Eli, a nomad in a post-apocalyptic world, who is told by God to deliver his copy of The Bible to a safe location on the West Coast of the United States.
Released January 15, 2010.
Released January 15, 2010.
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