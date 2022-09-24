Create New Account
John Moore The Liberty Man and Mike Adams discuss Russia, elections and terrorist drug cartels
Published 2 months ago |
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger


September 22, 2022

- John says it will take Russia "months" to mobilize the 300,000
- Warns that Democrats are "desperate" and may try anything to interfere with the mid-terms
- Confirms that the DEA controls the highest levels of the drug cartels
- Warns that US cities face a collapse of the rule of law, urges people to get out of cities

Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/a934950a-7d64-401c-aefd-d17d11207718

