John Moore The Liberty Man and Mike Adams discuss Russia, elections and terrorist drug cartels

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Mike Adams, the Health Ranger
September 22, 2022
- John says it will take Russia "months" to mobilize the 300,000
- Warns that Democrats are "desperate" and may try anything to interfere with the mid-terms
- Confirms that the DEA controls the highest levels of the drug cartels
- Warns that US cities face a collapse of the rule of law, urges people to get out of cities
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