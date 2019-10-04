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The Plastic in Our Oceans
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587 views • October 04, 2019
Amidst all the fear and government funds being thrown into climate change research, comparatively little time and effort is spent on a potentially greater threat to life on earth, the plastic in our oceans. According to a recent UK government report the plastic floating in our oceans may triple over the next ten years! The harm that this will bring to marine life is potentially catastrophic.
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