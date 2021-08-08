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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-08-2021 Crisis After Crisis! Order Our Of Chaos
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70 views • August 08, 2021
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NYC has implemented the health pass and there is pushback starting! This hopefully will be the start of what it will take to stop this tyranny! Time will tell! Meanwhile the UK and much of Europe is implementing the same thing. This attack is on the entire world and will need the coordination of millions upon millions of us to stop! All this while we see deaths from injections and the governments preparing for more crisis that they have helped to fabricate. What's the next crisis that will help them to bring about their favorite order out of chaos? Let's talk.
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Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAIFt8Bnf8c
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62431
https://www.tigerdroppings.com/rant/politics/uk-govt-transport-minister-says-double-vaccination-required-to-travel-abroad-forevermore/97628584/
https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/1334de84-7ef1-46b2-b354-d6c988c432c0?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1473900/army-hgv-drivers-food-shortages-supermarkets-supply-crisis-brexit-covid
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/1/590x/Food-supply-crisis-is-looming-in-the-UK-1473900.webp?r=1628410381186
NYC has implemented the health pass and there is pushback starting! This hopefully will be the start of what it will take to stop this tyranny! Time will tell! Meanwhile the UK and much of Europe is implementing the same thing. This attack is on the entire world and will need the coordination of millions upon millions of us to stop! All this while we see deaths from injections and the governments preparing for more crisis that they have helped to fabricate. What's the next crisis that will help them to bring about their favorite order out of chaos? Let's talk.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAIFt8Bnf8c
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62431
https://www.tigerdroppings.com/rant/politics/uk-govt-transport-minister-says-double-vaccination-required-to-travel-abroad-forevermore/97628584/
https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/1334de84-7ef1-46b2-b354-d6c988c432c0?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1473900/army-hgv-drivers-food-shortages-supermarkets-supply-crisis-brexit-covid
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/1/590x/Food-supply-crisis-is-looming-in-the-UK-1473900.webp?r=1628410381186
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