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PFIZER FUND MASK UP OR SHOT CAMPAIGN!
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181 views • July 21, 2021
Surprise! The people giving you the choice between poisonous jabs and draconian mandates is funded by none other than the manufacturer of the death shot.
Stew Peters calls it like it is! Rand Paul needs to get Fauci into court and take some real action!
Stew Peters calls it like it is! Rand Paul needs to get Fauci into court and take some real action!
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