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NIGHT SHADOWS 06032022 -- Cosmic Signs, Pentecost, Earth Changes, WW3, NWO, Jab, NATO, WHO, Money Pox
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349 views • June 04, 2022
Pentecost, as far as Israel and the Church are concerned, is June 5th, one day after a rare planetary alignment, another sign of impending trouble on the way. The Bible tells us that it is GOD HIMSELF who is bringing about or ALLOWING humanity to destroy itself as the demonic forces bring chaos and death. The UN and the WEF, along with WHO and the CDC are all involved in this draconian medical tyranny and now a new wave of fear and panic is coming to the fore to cement their "authority" in place. YOU WILL OBEY US, or you will be terminated. Meanwhile the Jeremiah drought advances in the West, rare cosmic signs are now appearing as more and more signs are warning mankind of the end times. UFO sightings are increasing the world over as well as paranormal event and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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