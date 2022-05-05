DARK ORIGINS OF BIDEN'S NEW 'MINISTRY OF TRUTH'

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Yesterday Sen. Rand Paul hammered Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkis over the Agency's creation of a "Disinformation Governance Board" - i.e. a government-run ministry of truth. A new article in Politico reminds us of a dark era in US history when a very similar government entity was created...to disastrous results. Also today...US official admits Washington is helping kill Russian generals. What could go wrong?