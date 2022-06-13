Happy survey before the premiere of the movie "Cherry Compote with Bone"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfYH8nFoKXY

Happy survey about love and weddings of the future dedicated to the premiere of the film "Compote from Cherry with Bones"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOibnLjHK0w





Cherry compote with a bone. The first love.

A short film. The best screenplay in the movie city "Metropolis".





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws