Happy survey before the premiere of the movie "Cherry Compote with Bone"

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfYH8nFoKXY
Happy survey about love and weddings of the future dedicated to the premiere of the film "Compote from Cherry with Bones"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOibnLjHK0w
Cherry compote with a bone. The first love.
A short film. The best screenplay in the movie city "Metropolis".
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
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All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws