Brainwashed CCP Athletes: Be Ready To Sacrifice Everything To Repay Our Leaders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/27/2022 Brainwashed CCP athletes chant slogans in high spirits: Be ready to sacrifice everything to repay our leaders. Always vie for the first without cowering. China will win and long live our motherland.