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A WARNING FROM ALEX JONES: “THEY’RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN”
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142 views • July 12, 2021
Alex Jones exposes how pedophilia is being indoctrinated onto the masses, and what will happen if society continues to accept this attack on God’s children.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ec7ddcb17f7f57fa6f1bdb
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ec7ddcb17f7f57fa6f1bdb
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