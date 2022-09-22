Situation Update, Sep 22, 2022 - Russia mobilizes 300,000 for ESCALATION of continental war with NATO

0:00 Insane News

29:35 Drug Cartels

38:25 Russia

56:40 John Moore The Liberty Man

1:30:30 Germany





- #Russia calls up 300,000 reservists to join escalating war

- Russia knows NATO forces are running Ukraine's offensive operations

- Alexander Dugin warns the West has become "Antichrist civilization" that must be defeated

- #Texas gov. Abbott declares drug cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO)

- Fed raises overnight rates by 75 basis points (.75%), will clobber housing market

- Massive "Feeding Our Future" charity fraud run by somalis in Minnesota

- DOJ charges 47 with at least $250 million charity fraud, USDA handed them checks for years

- #Germany govt. caught running Nazi, "right-wing extremism" sock puppet accounts







