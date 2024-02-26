Clarity Comes by Replacing Busyness With Intentional Time With God - Marianne Howard

In America, we’re overworked, overcommitted, and say yes to way too many things. This is the viewpoint that author and speaker Marianne Howard holds. If this sounds like your life, her words of wisdom will be the solution you’re looking for. “We’re being driven by a fear of a better offer instead of a fear of missing out,” she explains, pointing to the damage that digital-age envy has done on the current generation. She advises Christians to lean into the scripture of James 1 and realize that the enemy is here to steal, kill, and destroy. Make time and space to talk to God, pray, and listen for His wisdom and direction in your life. Marianne also stresses the importance of intentionality and creating a special time every day to be with the Lord.
TAKEAWAYS
We do not recline into attentiveness
The definition of intentional is closing the gap between knowing and doing
You will need to make some willful, deliberate choices when it comes to finding a silent space and getting clarity from God
Embrace these four words: silence, solitude, stillness, and surrender
Rest. Overcoming Spiritual Fatigue book: https://amzn.to/3I8CmwQ
