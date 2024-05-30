The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine - and for the $300 Million

The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine
🐻 Let's hope they are better quality than the ammunition the Czechs vowed to provide. (article details about this below)
Half of the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Africa and Asia turned out to be of poor quality - Financial Times
'CSG, central Europe's largest ammunition supplier, has warned that rising prices and poor quality mean half of the shells received cannot be sent to battlefields as quickly as planned"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.