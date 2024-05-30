Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine - and for the $300 Million
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1029 Subscribers
81 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine

🐻 Let's hope they are better quality than the ammunition the Czechs vowed to provide. (article details about this below)

Half of the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Africa and Asia turned out to be of poor quality - Financial Times
'CSG, central Europe's largest ammunition supplier, has warned that rising prices and poor quality mean half of the shells received cannot be sent to battlefields as quickly as planned"


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket