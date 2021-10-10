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Gene-sis 6. Convert One Species Into Another. Iron and Clay. Sin-thetic Genome 46.[09.10.2021]
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283 views • October 10, 2021
Do your own research and you will find that you're not in Kansas any more! You're in a spiritual war for your soul and we are watching it manifest into the natural right before our eyes! The Holy Bible is 100% True and we're witnessing it! Choose Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOtQ5GErT7w
https://www.edge.org/conversation/j_craig_venter-changing-one-species-to-another
https://www.ted.com/talks/craig_venter_watch_me_unveil_synthetic_life#t-605661
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KHp85wUHJo
Genesis 6 - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=genesis+6&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Synthetic Genome 46 - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Synthetic+Genome+46&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
4983 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/89g7yUheRXuV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOtQ5GErT7w
https://www.edge.org/conversation/j_craig_venter-changing-one-species-to-another
https://www.ted.com/talks/craig_venter_watch_me_unveil_synthetic_life#t-605661
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KHp85wUHJo
Genesis 6 - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=genesis+6&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Synthetic Genome 46 - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Synthetic+Genome+46&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
4983 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/89g7yUheRXuV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Keywords
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