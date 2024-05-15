100,000 MISSING Illegal Immigrant Children out of the 400,000 that crossed our border.

“I never in my life thought I would see, the ability to be able to, not just smuggle a human being but traffic a child or a human being, so freely, because that’s exactly what has happened under this administration.”
#BidenBorderCrisis #BidensAmerica #BidenBorderInvasion #1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.