Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
100,000 MISSING Illegal Immigrant Children out of the 400,000 that crossed our border.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published a day ago

“I never in my life thought I would see, the ability to be able to, not just smuggle a human being but traffic a child or a human being, so freely, because that’s exactly what has happened under this administration.”


#BidenBorderCrisis #BidensAmerica #BidenBorderInvasion #1



https://x.com/3rdGener/status/1790443410945364187

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisishhschild traffickingillegal migrantscartelsmissing childrenopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket