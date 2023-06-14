Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 13, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, forward with joy!





What My Jesus has prepared for the just, human eyes have never seen.





Humanity will live the anguish of a condemned one, because men have turned away from the Creator, but those who remain faithful until the end will experience great joy.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness that ye belong to Jesus.





Do not forget: Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you. Whatever happens, remain ye faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar message Our Lady gave the following message to Pedro on March 23, 2023:





Dear children, only by the force of prayer can ye overcome the obstacles that will come for you.





There is no victory without the cross.





Encourage ye yourselves and in everything be ye like Jesus.





Embrace ye My Calls, for I desire to conduct you to Him who is your One True Saviour.





The smoke of the demon will spread everywhere, causing spiritual darkness in many hearts.





Those who remain faithful to My Jesus will always have His Protection.





Approach ye the Confessional and seek the Mercy of My Jesus.





Do not reject the Grace that the Lord offers you.





Courage! Heaven will be your reward for all the good you do in this life.





