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Opposite Day
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130 views • July 27, 2021
One of the chief characteristics of Clown World is its inversion of the moral order. Up is down, war is peace, men are women, and so forth. We've become so used to the inversion, that we scarcely notice how, in this enactment of Opposite Day, it was the people who had rights and the government whose actions required permission from the populace. With some measure of irony, one asks, "Can this be turned around?"
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