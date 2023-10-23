Create New Account
Israel Palestine War - Latest News - Palestinians Desperate for Survival
What is happening
Published Monday

Blackstone Intelligence
Premiered Oct 13, 2023
The latest news on the war in Israel / Palestine. The conflict has grown dramatically and the Palestinians in Gaza are in a desperate fight to survive the apocalyptic onslaught by the Israeli military. Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285 Patreon: @blackstoneintel   / blackstoneintel   Paypal: @blackstoneintel https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/black... Facebook: @blackstoneintel   / blackstoneintel   Instagram: @blackstoneintel   / blackstoneintel   Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios   / morphonios     / blackstoneintel  
Transcript
Keywords
childrenfoodsurvivalisraelpalestinewargenocidewaterpalestiniansgazahamasdesperateblackstone intelligence

