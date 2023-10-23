Israel Palestine War - Latest News - Palestinians Desperate for Survival
141 views
•
Published Monday
•
Blackstone Intelligence
Premiered Oct 13, 2023The latest news on the war in Israel / Palestine. The conflict has grown dramatically and the Palestinians in Gaza are in a desperate fight to survive the apocalyptic onslaught by the Israeli military. Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285 Patreon: @blackstoneintel / blackstoneintel Paypal: @blackstoneintel https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/black... Facebook: @blackstoneintel / blackstoneintel Instagram: @blackstoneintel / blackstoneintel Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios / morphonios / blackstoneintel
Transcript
Keywords
childrenfoodsurvivalisraelpalestinewargenocidewaterpalestiniansgazahamasdesperateblackstone intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos