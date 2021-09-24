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OLE DAMMEGÅRD & HARALD KAUTZ ~ "The World Upside Down & Alien A.I. Reset Agenda" [Age Of Truth TV]
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3405 views • September 24, 2021
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An in-depth, mind expanding, fascinating and intense Round-Table interview and conversation with HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA and OLE DAMMEGÅRD by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, LUCAS ALEXANDER at the AWAKEN SUNDAY CONFERENCE at Kauslunde, Funen, Denmark, featuring Age Of Truth TV Producer, Lauge Felix Black and Awaken Conference organizer, FLEMMING BLICHER and questions from the audience attending the 2021 conference.
HARALD KAUTZ (previously Harald-Kautz-Vella) is a German Researcher, Physicist/Scientist, Chemist, Activist & Author.
OLE DAMMEGÅRD is a Danish-born Conspiracy Researcher, Author, International Lecturer, and Top-Expert on False Flags and C oup d´Etat´s.
WEBSITES FOR OUR GUESTS:
Ole Dammegard: http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
Harald Kautz-Vella: https://aquarius-technologies.de
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
CENSORED ON OUR ORIGINAL PLATFORM!!
An in-depth, mind expanding, fascinating and intense Round-Table interview and conversation with HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA and OLE DAMMEGÅRD by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, LUCAS ALEXANDER at the AWAKEN SUNDAY CONFERENCE at Kauslunde, Funen, Denmark, featuring Age Of Truth TV Producer, Lauge Felix Black and Awaken Conference organizer, FLEMMING BLICHER and questions from the audience attending the 2021 conference.
HARALD KAUTZ (previously Harald-Kautz-Vella) is a German Researcher, Physicist/Scientist, Chemist, Activist & Author.
OLE DAMMEGÅRD is a Danish-born Conspiracy Researcher, Author, International Lecturer, and Top-Expert on False Flags and C oup d´Etat´s.
WEBSITES FOR OUR GUESTS:
Ole Dammegard: http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
Harald Kautz-Vella: https://aquarius-technologies.de
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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