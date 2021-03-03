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광야의 소리 6,484(수 년전 미국 동부에서 서부로 떠나는 석양에)
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0 view • March 03, 2021
Psa_30:5 그 노염은 잠간이요 그 은총은 평생이로다 저녁에는 울음이 기숙할지라도 아침에는 기쁨이 오리로다
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