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The New World Order
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25 views • September 14, 2021
I put this up on YouTube to see if I could trigger the algorithm to leave an automated message about how the New World Order is a conspiracy theory. It worked.
This is an animation I made about the man who's company invented the tech that FB stole. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OE7KWoaAsANx/
This is an animation I made about the man who's company invented the tech that FB stole. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OE7KWoaAsANx/
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