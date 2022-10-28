Create New Account
Episode 16 of The Jim Gale Show: Nature Provides Herbs and Health Featuring Danny Parrott
Food Forest Abundance
Published 24 days ago |

In this episode, guest Danny Parrott, who calls himself “The People’s Herbalist,” shares excellent insights on using plants to heal the mind, body and even the environment.

He specializes in “adaptogen herbs,” which are a specific class of herbs geared to stress relief, immune enhancement and overall energy and well-being. He was called to work with these types of herbs based on his background in social sciences and passion for environmental contributions to our well-being.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1578

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.


#TheJimGaleShow #growingfreedom #thepeoplesherbalist #adaptogens #cancerawareness #cancer #agriculture #soil #modernagriculture #herbs #herbalmedicine #stressrelief #immuneenhancement #herbalist

