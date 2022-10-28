Episode 16 of The Jim Gale Show: Nature Provides Herbs and Health Featuring Danny Parrott

In this episode, guest Danny Parrott, who calls himself “The People’s Herbalist,” shares excellent insights on using plants to heal the mind, body and even the environment.
He specializes in “adaptogen herbs,” which are a specific class of herbs geared to stress relief, immune enhancement and overall energy and well-being. He was called to work with these types of herbs based on his background in social sciences and passion for environmental contributions to our well-being.
To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1578
