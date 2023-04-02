https://gettr.com/post/p2d8ekl11ea

3/27/2023 郭文贵先生面对的不仅是中共，而且还有其它邪恶势力，他是全世界的英雄并备受尊重，大家不必担心郭先生的安全，我们还是该干什么干什么

3/27/2023 Miles Guo is not only facing the CCP, but also other evil forces. He is the hero of the entire world and is highly respected. No need to worry about Mr. Guo’s safety. We should keep doing what we are supposed to be doing.

