Forum Borealis Harry Cooper - The South Pole Scheme. Pt1

AndiJ





Oct 8, 2022





Welcome to a FB classic, as it was recorded years ago + touches the "greatest hits" of our topics, from Antarctica bases to exile Nazis. Some questions raised: Why mount a polar expedition? How was it crushed? Are the hot springs real? What happened to the German bases? Did they find a Polar opening? Is the Spear of Destiny there? Why so hard to access the poles? What befell Jarle Andhøy's boat? How late did uboats emerge in Tierra del Fuego? What did Kammler & Müller do in NASA after WW2? Where did Dönitz build an "impregnable fortress"? Is Die Spinne & O.D.E.S.S.A. still around? + Why do world leaders keep visiting Llao Hotel in Bariloche?





NB! Some of the weird pictures mentioned in the show are displayed towards the end.of part 2.





Gratitude and Thanks Mirrored from Youtube Channel. Forum Borealis.

https://www.youtube.com/c/ForumborealisNet/featured





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/e3J95bD4SWQQ/