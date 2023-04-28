Create New Account
You Want Facts on Covid and the Jabs? That's What Dr Peter McCullough Brings
GalacticStorm
You Want Facts on Covid and the Jabs? That's What Dr Peter McCullough Brings.


Dr. Peter McCullough MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FASN, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA is a world renown Cardiologist, Epidemiologist. He's bringing the truth on COVID the shots their effects and more since day one.

website: PeterMcCulloughmd.com

Couragetofacecovid.com (website for his book, “The Courage to Face Covid-19”


https://rumble.com/v2khqv4-you-want-facts-on-covid-and-the-jabs-thats-what-dr-peter-mccullough-brings.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

