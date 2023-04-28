You Want Facts on Covid and the Jabs? That's What Dr Peter McCullough Brings.
Dr. Peter McCullough MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FASN, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA is a world renown Cardiologist, Epidemiologist. He's bringing the truth on COVID the shots their effects and more since day one.
website: PeterMcCulloughmd.com
Couragetofacecovid.com (website for his book, “The Courage to Face Covid-19”
https://rumble.com/v2khqv4-you-want-facts-on-covid-and-the-jabs-thats-what-dr-peter-mccullough-brings.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.