A rap group called Trump Latinos released a new song and music video Friday called, “Latinos for Trump,” slamming the Democrat party and promoting Trump 2024.
“F**k Joe Biden, I’m voting for Trump,” the track’s hook repeats.
The lyrics explain how despite not voting for Trump in 2020, the duo is supporting him this time around instead of the “pedo” Joe Biden.
F Joe Biden I’m Voting For Trump !!!! pic.twitter.com/h3hVsMPiJV
Trump’s RICO case and mugshot have also helped him gain popularity in the rap community.
