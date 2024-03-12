Challenger Tank - Stuck in Mud

Given their lack of usefulness and the number of them supplied, the main effect of the delivery of Abrams and Challengers is a psychological one.
Their presence does not add even a weight of a feather to the scale of victory.
Meanwhile, the hit to their reputation is the real one😉
Source @R&U Videos
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.