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We Are Prisoners of War
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41 views • August 19, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how people around the world are being oppressed and lied to, and discusses yet more evidence about face masks. He accuses the professions of betrayal, and calls for citizens to stand up to tyrannical governments.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video. (aug2nd2020)
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video. (aug2nd2020)
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