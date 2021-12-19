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12/17/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP’s taking over Pangu (the dragon head-shaped building) and Yuda (“the Buddha’s Hands in Zhongyuan”) indicates that Xi Jinping believes in the existence of God and Buddha and that the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China are bound to take down the CCP