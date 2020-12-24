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CL News - 23 Dezembro 2020
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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4 views • December 24, 2020
A economia do fazendão continua se recuperando, a ministra Damares Alves fala sobre Oswaldo Eustáquio, o Congresso entra em recesso deixando pautas urgentes na geladeira, e muito mais.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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