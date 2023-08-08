Brad Miller Interview - 101st Airborne Battalion Commander Relieved Of Command For Refusing COVID Jab

TheLastAmericanVagabond





Joining me today Brad Miller, a West Point graduate and former Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. He served as a battalion commander in the 101st Airborne Division at the time the DoD COVID Injection mandate went into effect. He was relieved of command for refusing to comply with the mandate and then subsequently resigned from the Army with just over 19 years of active service. Brad is here today to tell his shocking yet sadly all too common story. We discuss what it means to be a true commander, a true leader. One who understands that true leadership requires making impossible choices, possibly at great expense to those making them, in order to ensure those they lead, those under their command, are safe and cared for. This applies to the military, but also to anyone calling themselves a leader, a president, a prime minister, or anyone claiming to hold authority over others. What makes a true leader is not holding a position of power, but having the courage to stand up for what is right, not when it is easy, but when it is impossible.

