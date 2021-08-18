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De president van Moderna houdt wel
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40 views • August 18, 2021
De president van Moderna houdt wel een heel raar verhaal op. Eerst beweerd hij dat de vaccins helpen (want zomer, dus dan neemt altijd alles af) en dat er alleen maar ongevaccineerden in het ziekenhuis liggen (wat niet waar is, want mensen met 1 prikje worden ook geteld als ongevaccineerd), maar nu delta opkomt (wat vaccinatieschade is) iedereen gauw een derde prikje moet. Wat ook niets zal doen, want de immuun-escape heeft allang plaatsgevonden.
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