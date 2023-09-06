X22 REPORT Ep. 3156a - Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3156a - Sept 5, 2023
Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine
The [WEF] policies are now destroying industry in many countries, as the energy prices rise the country cannot produce. The people see it happening in real time, it was never suppose to be this way. The [WEF] is now pushing the climate lockdown. Trump responds to Biden's remarks about Trump not building anything. Biden built a grift machine.
