X22 REPORT Ep. 3156a - Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3156a - Sept 5, 2023

Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine

The [WEF] policies are now destroying industry in many countries, as the energy prices rise the country cannot produce. The people see it happening in real time, it was never suppose to be this way. The [WEF] is now pushing the climate lockdown. Trump responds to Biden's remarks about Trump not building anything. Biden built a grift machine.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

