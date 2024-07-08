BRICS Currency: Knockout Blow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Bad News For The U.S. Dollar
* Russia lays out plans for an independent BRICS financial system.
* More of the world’s business will just skip the U.S.
* We have sanctioned our way out of the game.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | A Coup In Washington! Walls Closing In On [Bidan] (8 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v561t85-a-coup-in-washington-walls-closing-in-on-biden-redacted-w-natali-and-clayto.html