BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Al Gore’s Climate Hoax Developed to Assault Capitalism and the Free Market - Joel Gilbert
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • 1 day ago


Who can forget the climate change scare introduced by former Vice President Al Gore? Carbon dioxide is the root of all evil, Americans were told, and the climate fluctuation is a symptom of overconsumption and capitalistic selfishness. Or is it? Joel Gilbert is a filmmaker and former intern for then-Senator Al Gore, and he examines Gore’s bombastic climate-related claims in his documentary, The Climate According to Al Gore. What is carbon dioxide? Is it bad for the planet, like climate alarmists claim? Joel discusses how climate policies are stifling the free market by shutting down coal and energy production worldwide. He also explains how the climate agenda is being used to push the redistribution of wealth and social planning, which is an age-old socialist scam.



TAKEAWAYS


Al Gore got out of serving in the Vietnam War by applying to divinity school, where he studied under radical environmental professors


The climate crisis has been conjured up to be used as a political tool


The ‘Green New Scam’ is nothing but an assault on the free market system


Al Gore turned to environmentalism as a political vehicle because he believed it would cross all class lines



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3IBriMl

The Climate According to Al Gore movie trailer: https://bit.ly/3IKt3Xq

Roseanne Barr is America movie trailer: https://www.roseanneisamerica.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL GILBERT

Website: https://www.climatealgore.com/

X: https://x.com/JoelSGilbert


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO


Keywords
hoaxclimate changegeoengineeringnwoweatherglobalismamericanswealthal goreelitismcarbon dioxidejoel gilberttina griffincounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy