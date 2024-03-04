☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️

From "The Coon"



🌟 Enjoy your coffee or favourite drink 🍶 and now the Coon has the Floor: 💌

📮 Good Day Friends! Yesterday, I played with my balls again:

🎬 Oh, these balls still haunt me. Yesterday I drove them and got tired myself. Did you notice how I stuck my tongue out at my older striped brother? And immediately ran away. I was a bit of a bully yesterday.🐾

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the Morning of 4 March 2024; pub. 07:00📍

🔹 In the #Kherson direction, aviation destroys small enemy groups holed up in "dachas" on our shore. In #Krynki, the remnants of the enemy are covered with fire. The enemy uses a lot of drones.





🔹 On the #Zaporozhye front, the RF Armed Forces have made their way to the center of the #Rabotino village, and are increasing the use of FPV drones. The AFU is transferring reserves to the settlement. There are fights at #Verbovoye





🔹 To the south of #Maryinka, in #Novomikhaylovka, our fighters hoisted moisture in the centre of the village near the church. The enemy has been pushed back to the western outskirts of the village. The offensive continues in the area of #Pobeda and #Krasnogorovka.





🔹 West of #Avdeyevka, the third Abrams vehicle of the enemy was destroyed. The enemy is throwing reserve armored vehicles into the battle in the hope of holding off the onslaught of our troops. Battles at #Berdychi, #Orlovka, #Tonenkoye, and #Pervomayskoye.





🔹 In the direction of #ChasovYar, the Russian Army is making its way through #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye). The eastern part of the village and the centre are behind our troops. Chasov Yar is being attacked by artillery and aircraft.





🔹 In the #KrasnyLiman direction, there are battles near the settlement of #Terny.





💥 In the #Belgorod region, the AFU shelling of peaceful objects continues. The enemy uses drones, grenade launchers, mortars and artillery to terrorise the civilian population. In the #Kursk region, the village of #Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district was attacked by an Ukrainian UAV. On the peaceful residents of the #DPR, the enemy fired 40 shells, two civilians were wounded.





🎬 #Kherson direction - the aviators hit the enemy personnel concentration site with a missile. The AFU assault group has been destroyed.👇