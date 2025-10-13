AN INCONVENIENT STUDY documentary - The Truth THEY Never Wanted You to See

In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day...until now.

The centerpiece of Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing was the reveal of the groundbreaking Henry Ford study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Watch a breakdown of the hearing, and don’t miss this the documentary, “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, brought to you by ICAN and Del Bigtree Productions, which Del’s the story of how Del convinced a top infectious disease expert to conduct the study, the shocking results, and the journey to bring this hidden study to light. For more information go to...



https://AnInconvenientStudy.com

