Chinese economy built on sand - 2 minutes

This poor construction is example of same rape the Earth mentality of "capitalist" countries. The CCP is run by same globalists that control World Economic Forum.

Some of the footage could be earth quakes. Notice how disempowered everyone is. Notice in first clip, a witness watches the bicyclist fall, and then keeps pulling his shop vac while the bicyclist is still on ground. I was in China, and even if seriously injured in a car/pedestrian accident, no one will help anyone. The only measure of so called progress is consumerism and technocracy, and in video you will see what the Chinese people will have in 50 years. Nothing. I saw this weak crumbly concrete myself. But that fits into the World Economic Forum's "Covid Great Reset". A few smart cites and everything else game reserves for the elite. Search Covid Great Reset.