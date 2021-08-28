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What would Republican Jesus Do?
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271 views • August 28, 2021
If Jesus was the Capitalist American 'Christian' that people act like he is, what would he say? This video (from Friend Dog Studios) shows what the greedy capitalist Jesus would say. See how much the true Jesus's words need to be twisted for it to work.
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