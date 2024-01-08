Suzy Hansen on the Three Waves of Souls Coming to Earth - Part 3 of 5

Part 3 of 5. Alfred and Suzy talk about star-seeds and others who are part of the three waves of souls coming to earth. Only some of the three waves are dual souls- not all of them.

6:00 Millions of souls are part of the three waves.





