Flat Earth Saved My Life
Fire & Grace Church
Published a day ago |

In this video, Richard from the UK shares his testimony. He was an atheist until he came across the truth of flat earth, and that truth led him back to the Bible and faith in Jesus Christ. Also, joining Pastor Dean is Jacob Holdsworth who shares how the revelation of flat earth led him out of atheism to find that the Creator is the God of the Bible our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Keywords
bibletestimonyflat earthatheistdean odlebiblical cosmology

