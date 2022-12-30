Hamas TV Airs Reenactment of a 2002 Terrorist Attack That Left Nine Israelis Dead

That is resistance! Drumming,walking and showing protest signs lead to nothing!
Das ist Widerstand! Trommeln , spazieren gehen und Plakate zeigen bringen nichts!
Hamas TV zeigt Nachstellung eines Terroranschlags von 2002 bei dem 9 Israelis starben.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.