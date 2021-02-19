Introduction to Email Marketing - Terms, Tools & Fundamentals

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At its basic form, email marketing is sending out emails to people who want to learn more about your business or are interested in purchasing from you.
The purpose of effective email marketing is to help your audience down the path to ultimately convert, or buy your products/services.
Email Marketing can be used for a LOT of purposes. For instance, I have an Email Marketing Workshop, and I send out emails to my students each day to guide them along through the course. You might also send out emails when you launch a new product or service, or if you are having a sale on your products/services.
// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
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Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Happy Rock
Some B-roll clips used royalty free from Pexel