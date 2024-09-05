© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #117; The doctrine of election and predestination are interwoven in theology. All Believers are elected and have a destiny IN CHRIST! It is HIS person and work that brought forth UNLIMITED ATONEMENT and all blessings and royal titles. When Christ sat down at the right hand of the throne all prophecies, victory and blessings were sealed.