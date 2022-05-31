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Christian Zionist's Sell Temple Coins
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116 views • May 31, 2022
Here's a few clips of some Christian Zionists selling Temple Coins. They think they are helping the Jews. But is this really helping the Jews? Why aren't they telling them that Jesus himself was the third temple? I encourage you to read my friend James Japan's article: The Third Temple Deception https://www.jamesjpn.net/eschatology/the-third-temple-deception/
John 2:18 - 21
So the Jews answered and said to Him, “What sign do You show to us, since You do these things?”
Jesus answered and said to them, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.”
Then the Jews said, “It has taken forty-six years to build this temple, and will You raise it up in three days?”
But He was speaking of the temple of His body. 22Therefore, when He had risen from the dead, His disciples remembered that He had said this [d]to them; and they believed the Scripture and the word which Jesus had said.
John 2:18 - 21
So the Jews answered and said to Him, “What sign do You show to us, since You do these things?”
Jesus answered and said to them, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.”
Then the Jews said, “It has taken forty-six years to build this temple, and will You raise it up in three days?”
But He was speaking of the temple of His body. 22Therefore, when He had risen from the dead, His disciples remembered that He had said this [d]to them; and they believed the Scripture and the word which Jesus had said.
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