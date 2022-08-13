Inflation Reduction...Or Inflation PRODUCTION? With Guest Phillip Patrick

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published August 11, 2022
Birch Gold's Phillip Patrick is again joining today's Liberty Report to discuss the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which spends massively on "green" energy and more drug benefits. Will more spending curb inflation? Is there anything we can do ourselves to blunt the sting of higher prices?
Be sure to visit https://www.birchgold.com/ron