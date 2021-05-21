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World Freedom Alliance: Interview with Merit from Finland
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23 views • May 21, 2021
Viruswaarheid, May 20, 2021
World Freedom Alliance Interview: Merit from Finland
Willem Engel from Viruswaarheid Netherlands interviews Merit from Finland about the situation in the world and Finland.
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/385675389346196
World Freedom Alliance Interview: Merit from Finland
Willem Engel from Viruswaarheid Netherlands interviews Merit from Finland about the situation in the world and Finland.
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/385675389346196
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