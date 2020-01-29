Alan Dershowitz Argues, Charges against Trump are NOT Grounds for Impeachment - (01.27.2020)

Dershowitz's well researched argument against impeachment of this President is on the money and rock solid. impressive!

Alan Dershowitz is a member of Trump’s legal team and former Harvard Law School professor. He argues that the charges leveled against President Donald Trump by the House didn’t reach the level of impeachment and removal. “Purely non-criminal conduct, including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are outside the range of impeachment offenses,” he said. Dershowitz said this was the “key point” he’s making in the proceedings. However, other legal scholars have said that the U.S. Constitution’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard for impeachment is open enough to include charges like abuse of power. President Donald Trump’s defense team is presenting their arguments as part of the Senate impeachment trial. Trump’s trial has entered a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquittal. The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House of Representatives impeached the president in December on those two counts. ~PBS