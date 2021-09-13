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Bill Gates discussing the next epidemic/pandemic and the creation of mRNA technology to combat "viruses".
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431 views • September 13, 2021
Bill Gates discussing the next epidemic/pandemic and the creation of mRNA technology to combat "viruses".
Perhaps he should just be honest, and say that the Rockefeller/Rothschild (Orsini) are in charge, and above them are the Jesuits/Vatican Army. Colonna, and the Farnese bloodline follow after that.
Bill Gates is actually just a pawn who orders the minions about in world governments, and is aligned by his wife Melinda who's Jewish.
Perhaps he should just be honest, and say that the Rockefeller/Rothschild (Orsini) are in charge, and above them are the Jesuits/Vatican Army. Colonna, and the Farnese bloodline follow after that.
Bill Gates is actually just a pawn who orders the minions about in world governments, and is aligned by his wife Melinda who's Jewish.
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